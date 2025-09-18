Board: Tea exports rise ‘marginally’

Kolkata: India’s tea exports rose marginally to 125.01 million kg in the first half of 2025 (January to June), compared to 124.57 million kg during the same period last year, the Tea Board of India said on Wednesday.

Exports of North Indian tea in the first six months of this year stood at 79.42 million kg, compared to 71.77 million kg in the same period in 2024.

Similarly, exports of the beverage from South India declined to 45.59 million kg during January to June, compared to 52.80 million kg over the same months last year. The value of export in the current first half stood at Rs 3639.45 crore, up from Rs 3129.31 crore in the same period in 2024.

Unit price realisation of tea exports improved to Rs 291.13 per kg in first half of 2025.