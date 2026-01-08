BMW Group posts 14% growth in car sales in India at 18,001 units during 2025

Mumbai: German luxury car maker BMW Group on Thursday reported over 14 per cent year-on-year growth in India car sales at 18,001 units in 2025, including 730 MINI cars, supported by new product launches and easier financing.

Electric vehicle sales surged 200 per cent during the year, with deliveries of 3,753 BMW and MINI EVs, enabling the company to command the largest market share in India’s luxury electric segment. In comparison, BMW Group sold 15,723 cars in 2024, comprising 15,014 BMW and 709 MINI units. BMW Group India, which includes BMW and MINI cars and Motorrad motorcycles, posted total sales of 23,842 vehicles in 2025. This consisted of 17,271 BMW cars, 730 MINI cars and 5,841 motorcycles.

Calling 2025 a record-breaking year, BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said the company achieved its highest-ever car sales, crossing the 18,000-unit mark and growing faster than the overall luxury segment, reflecting strong customer aspirations.During the year, the company launched 20 new products across its three brands, expanding its luxury portfolio. Key new-generation launches included the iX1 Long Wheelbase, X3, 2 Series Gran Coupe, MINI JCW Countryman All4 and MINI Convertible.

The motorcycle business was strengthened with the introduction of the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and the high-performance BMW S 1000 RR.

The BMW 3 Series remained the highest-selling premium sedan, while Sports Activity Vehicles grew over 22 per cent to 10,748 units. EV penetration rose sharply to 21 per cent of total sales from 8 per cent last year, underlining rising demand after GST 2.0. Mpost