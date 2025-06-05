BLW’s Green Mission: Commitment to progress with environment

Varanasi: After the establishment of Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) on April 23, 1956 and production starting in 1961, the first diesel-electric Locomotive was dedicated to the nation by Lal Bahadur Shastri on January 3, 1964.

Today BLW has manufactured 10770 locomotives for Indian Railways, steel plants, mines, ports and exports. It has become India’s leading locomotive manufacturer.

Renamed as Banaras Locomotive Works from 27 October 2020, it is India’s largest multi gauge, multi traction locomotive manufacturing unit with a single compact assembly line. BLW, equipped with versatile talented manpower, started the journey of manufacturing energy efficient electric locomotives with features like eco-friendly, regenerative braking and hotel load converter in 2017 and has never looked back and today transformed into a high horse power electric locomotive manufacturing unit.

BLW manufactured locomotives provide services not only in India but over several international railway systems across Asia and Africa.

In a bid to reduce the carbon footprint and to provide green traction, BLW has stopped manufacturing Diesel Locomotives for Indian Railways.