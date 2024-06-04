BLW committed to environment

Varanasi: After the establishment of Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) on April 23, 1956 and starting production in 1961, the first diesel-electric Locomotive was dedicated to the nation by Lal Bahadur Shastri on January 3, 1964.

Today BLW has manufactured 10270 locomotives for Indian Railways, steel plants, mines, ports and exports. It has become India’s leading locomotive manufacturer. Renamed as Banaras Locomotive Works from October 27, 2020, it is India’s largest multi gauge, multi traction locomotive manufacturing unit with a single compact assembly line.

BLW, equipped with versatile talented manpower, started the journey of manufacturing energy efficient electric locomotives with features like eco-friendly, regenerative braking and hotel load converter in 2017 and has never looked back and today transformed into a high horse power electric locomotive manufacturing unit. BLW manufactured locomotives provide services not only in India but over several railway systems across Asia and Africa.

BLW, located in the heritage town of Varanasi, is the leading industrial unit in this area. BLW has always been conscious of its larger role with regard to its community stake holders especially towards the holy river Ganga which provides key ecosystem like biodiversity and livelyhood to people living on the banks.

Always being a leader in environmental protection, BLW took the lead way back in late 1980s and installed two treatment plants viz. Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of 12 MLD capacity for treatment of discharged human waste and Industrial Effluent Treatment Plant (IETP) of 3 MLD capacity for treating contaminated & mixed Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL).