BLS International wins global visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia

New Delhi: BLS International Services Ltd, a global leader in outsourcing services for governments and diplomatic missions, has signed an exclusive global visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia in 18 countries with more than 54 offices.

According to industry data, 2.64 million tourists visited Slovakia in 2021, and this number is expected to increase in line with travel trends.

BLS International’s extensive experience in providing exceptional visa services has earned them the privilege of working with the Schengen member countries.

With this new contract, BLS International will be entrusted with the responsibility of not only offering Tourist visa services and Business visa services but also national visa services, all with the aim of facilitating seamless travel and immigration procedures.

“Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint MD of BLS International Services Ltd, said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Slovakia government for entrusting BLS International as their visa outsourcing partner. This collaboration reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to delivering efficient, secure visa services.”