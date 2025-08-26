BLS International receives UIDAI work order worth Rs 2,055 crore

New Delhi: BLS International Services Ltd, a global leader in tech-enabled, government-to-citizen services, on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded with a work order from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Government of India, for providing services as service provider for establishing and running District Level Aadhar Seva Kendra (ASK) of approximately Rs 2,055.35 crores.

These Aadhar Seva Kendras will function as core facilities for appointment and walk-in based Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and other citizen-centric Aadhaar services, further strengthening UIDAI’s mission of delivering secure, reliable, and accessible identity services to every resident

of India.

The scope of the project includes setting up and managing Aadhaar Seva Kendras at the district level, with complete end-to-end responsibility under UIDAI’s supervision.

This work order further consolidates BLS International’s position as a trusted partner to governments globally. With a strong track record of delivering seamless services over 70 countries, the company continues to expand its footprint in governance, financial inclusion, and citizen service domains.