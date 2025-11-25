BlackRock’s arm buys shares of 3 cos for Rs 359 cr

New Delhi: BlackRock affiliate iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF on Monday bought shares of ACC, Acutaas Chemicals and TD Power Systems worth a combined Rs 359 crore through open market deals, according to NSE bulk data.

The ETF acquired 9.82 lakh shares of ACC, 9.68 lakh shares of TD Power Systems and 5.3 lakh shares of Acutaas Chemicals.

The purchases were executed at average prices of Rs 1,911.86 for ACC, Rs 1,852.12 for Acutaas Chemicals and Rs 759.08 for TD Power Systems. iShares, a global ETF leader with over 1,600 funds, is part of BlackRock. Sellers in these transactions were not disclosed.

Following the deals, Acutaas Chemicals’ shares rose 10.18 per cent to Rs 1,875, ACC gained 5.46 per cent to Rs 1,930, and TD Power Systems climbed 6.25 per cent to Rs 770.10 on the NSE.

In separate bulk trades, the ETF sold 17.83 lakh shares of Rain Industries and 12.63 lakh shares of Orient Electric for a combined Rs 39.7 crore, with sale prices ranging from Rs 106.13 to Rs 164.45 apiece.

Buyers were not identified. Shares of Orient Electric fell 12.95 per cent to Rs 158.50, while Rain Industries slipped 3.82 per cent to Rs 108.