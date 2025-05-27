Black Box posts Rs 205 cr PAT in FY25, Rs 60 cr in Q4

Mumbai: Black Box Ltd, Essar’s technology arm, announced its audited financial results for Q4 & full fiscal 2024-25.

The Company delivered consistent improvement in profitability and operational efficiency.

For the year FY25, revenue stood at Rs 5,967 crore compared to Rs 6,282 crore in FY24, moderated primarily due to delayed customer decision-making and a strategic exit from low-margin accounts. However, these measures contributed to significant margin enhancement, with EBITDA growing 24 per cent YoY to Rs 531 crore and EBITDA margin expanding by 210 basis points to 8.9 per cent.

PAT surged 49 per cent YoY to Rs 205 crore, with PAT margin improving by 120 basis points to 3.4 per cent.

Q4FY25 performance remained strong with revenue rising to Rs 1,545 crore, a 4 per cent YoY increase. EBITDA for Q4FY25 stood at Rs 147 crore, up 21 per cent YoY, with a margin of 9.5 per cent, an improvement of 130 basis points.

PAT in Q4FY25 grew 48 per cent YoY and 8 per cent sequentially to Rs 60 crore, with PAT margin rising by 120 bps to 3.9 per cent.

Order momentum remained robust through Q4FY25, with the Company reporting over Rs 1,550 crore in new deal wins—more than double the average of the previous three quarters.