Black Box posts 55% growth in PAT for Q1FY25

Mumbai: Black Box Ltd announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company’s focus on enhanced productivity and improved deal margins has led to a notable rise in both EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and Profit After Tax (PAT) margins.

For Q1FY25, Profit After Tax surged by 55 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY), reaching Rs 37 crore against Rs 24 crore in Q1FY24.

PAT margins improved to 2.6 per cent, an increase of 110 basis points from the previous year. This strong operating performance has significantly enhanced overall profitability.

Black Box has demonstrated notable financial strength with a remarkable 28 per cent Year-on-Year increase in EBITDA, reaching Rs 115 crore for Q1FY25. EBITDA margins improved substantially by 240 basis points Year-on-Year to 8.1 per cent.

The company’s continued focus on enhancing margins and productivity is evident, with efforts geared towards achieving a 9 per cent EBITDA margin by the end of FY25.

Revenue for Q1FY25 stood Rs 1,423 crore, against Rs 1,571 crore in Q1FY24.

Despite this, the company’s pipeline remains robust, with the order book growing to $475 million as of June 30, 2024.