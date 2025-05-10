BL Kashyap wins `5.10 bn construction contract

New Delhi: Trinity has awarded a construction contract valued at Rs 5.10 billion to BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd for the development of its flagship luxury residential project, Sky Palazzo Residences, located in Sector 88B, Gurugram. Sky Palazzo Residences is set to be North India’s first high-rise residential community with a man-made beach, designed to offer a unique living experience that combines luxury with a resort-like atmosphere.

The project is part of Trinity’s strategic vision to cater to the growing demand for high-end living spaces in the National Capital Region (NCR). The development will feature modern architecture, spacious residences, and a variety of meticulously curated amenities. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director of BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd said: “We are pleased to announce the addition of this significant order to our growing portfolio. With this Rs 5.10 billion project for Sky Palazzo Residences.”