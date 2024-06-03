‘Bizs must ‘future-proof’ AI infra to avoid getting stuck at dead-end’

New Delhi: To keep up with fast-paced technology, businesses need to “future-proof” their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to avoid getting stuck at a dead-end with outdated technology, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said.

With nations around the world regulating artificial intelligence (AI), companies need to develop their applications to ensure compliance with different regulations, he wrote in Infosys’s annual report.

“Given that the leaderboard of technologies will be changing at a bewildering pace, enterprises will have to ‘future proof’ their AI infrastructure with suitable abstractions to be able to switch models easily and not be trapped in a technological cul de sac,” Nilekani said.

He further said the enterprises would need both an AI foundry for experimentation and an AI factory for scaling up.

“AI architecture must facilitate an approach that combines the analytical thinking of the left brain with the intuitive approach of the right brain. The constraint of resources will require a transparent way of identifying the highest value AI use cases,” he said.

Nilekani, 68, said the brooding period of the GenAI revolution is over as clarity has started to emerge from the chaos and chatter of the last 18 months.

“The initial hyperventilation of AI doomerism and the risk of human extinction by AI advances like Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has quietened down... gen AI has enormous potential for good when explored and advanced within the guardrails of responsibility.