BIS set to launch Annual Programme for Standardisation 2025-26

New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, is set to release the Annual Programme for Standardisation (APS) for the year 2025-26.

This follows stakeholder consultations conducted by BIS from March 5 to March 11, 2025 where representatives from 40 ministries and 84 industry associations participated and shared valuable insights and recommendations through brief presentations.

The APS 2025-26 will include both new standards to be developed and existing standards to be revised in the coming year. BIS has also introduced a digital interface that allows stakeholders to upload proposals and track their progress. This effort aligns with sustained efforts to boost the adoption rate of the more than 23,000 standards developed by BIS, ensuring globally accepted quality across various sectors.

Addressing the stakeholder meeting, Director General of BIS, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, IAS, urged representatives from ministries and industry associations to contribute actively to the development of the proposed standards and to nominate relevant experts whenever needed. He stated, “The Annual Programme for Standardisation 2025-26 will not only facilitate need-based standardisation with a focused strategic approach, ensuring that priority is given to subjects of special concern, but will also promote widespread adoption and seamless implementation of these standards.”

BIS works closely with ministries and industry associations through standardisation cells, aiming to identify gaps and participate in the formulation of national standards. Before the consultative meetings for preparing the APS for 2025-26, BIS conducted a comprehensive mapping exercise of Indian standards against various Government of India schemes and missions, along with a series of focus group meetings from August 24 to January 25.