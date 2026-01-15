BIS releases new standard for bomb disposal equipment

New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a new national standard, IS 19445:2025 – Bomb Disposal Systems — Performance Evaluation and Requirements, aimed at strengthening safety benchmarks for explosive threat mitigation equipment.

The standard was released by Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on the occasion of National Consumer Day. It lays down qualitative requirements and related test methods to assess the blast mitigation and fragment-arresting capabilities of various bomb disposal systems, including bomb blankets, bomb baskets and bomb inhibitors, with specific reference to blast loads and splinter effects.

It provides a comprehensive technical framework for test sponsors, manufacturers and accredited testing agencies by defining test methodologies, apparatus, test specimens and acceptance criteria.

The standard is intended for voluntary adoption by procurement agencies, manufacturers and testing bodies.