BIS nurturing young ambassadors of quality through ‘Standards Clubs’

New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) has announced that it has established 6,467 Standard Clubs in schools and colleges across the country. As per BIS the standard clubs are being established with an objective to sensitize young members of society about the importance of standards in improving quality of life.

“Children are the architects of a strong, vibrant, and dynamic India. The BIS is lighting up the future of India with a visionary initiative - the creation of Standards Clubs in schools and colleges across the nation. This innovative endeavour aims to instil in young minds the paramount importance of quality, standards, and generating scientific temperament. Quality consciousness, steeped in the principles of standardization, is a key pillar of accelerated economic development. By nurturing an appreciation for quality, standards, and standardization in our students, we ignite a spark that has the power to transform our society” an official statement said.

The Standards Clubs initiative started in 2021 has already made a significant impact, having been established in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country. These clubs boast a membership of over 1.7 lakh enthusiastic students from science background, guided by dedicated science teachers from their respective schools as mentors who are provided with specialised trainings by BIS.

Among them, 5,562 Standards Clubs have been created in schools, while 905 clubs in different colleges, including 384 clubs in engineering colleges.

The students in these clubs engage in a variety of activities, like: Standards writing competitions, quiz competitions, debates, essay writing and poster making, and exposure visits to laboratories & Industrial units and more. “These activities are designed to provide young talents with insights into the world of quality and standardization. Under these clubs a wide range of activities have been conducted and the financial assistance to organise these activities is provided by BIS to these educational institutions. Apart from the above, training programmes for mentors and exposure visits to labs and industry units for student members are organised regularly by BIS” the statement said.

“Recognising the significance of practical learning, BIS has further extended its financial support. High and higher secondary eligible Got Schools with Standards Clubs are entitled to receive a one-time Laboratory Grant to a maximum of Rs 50,000/- in the form of state of the art lab equipment for upgrading their Science Labs” read the statement further. “Furthermore, to ensure that the learning environment is both pleasant and engaging, BIS is providing financial assistance of upto Rs 1,00,000/- to establish ‘Manak Kaksha’ in govt institutions where Standards Clubs have been formed,” the statement

added.