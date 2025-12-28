BIS issues with country’s 1st Indian standard for electric farm tractors

New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified India’s first testing standard for electric agricultural tractors, a step aimed at promoting cleaner and more efficient farm mechanisation.

The standard, IS 19262:2025 titled Electric Agricultural Tractors – Test Code, was released on December 24 by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi at Bharat Mandapam on National Consumer Day. Developed by BIS, it lays down uniform testing protocols to evaluate the safety, reliability and performance of electric tractors.

IS 19262:2025 specifies tests for power take-off (PTO), drawbar power, belt and pulley performance, vibration levels, and inspection of key components and assemblies. It builds on existing standards for conventional diesel tractors and electric vehicles, suitably adapted for agricultural applications.

According to an official statement, implementation of the standard through authorised testing institutes is expected to support wider adoption of electric tractors, encourage innovation in clean technologies and help reduce emissions.

Electric agricultural tractors, which run on battery packs instead of diesel engines, offer lower operating and maintenance costs, reduced noise and improved energy efficiency. With fewer moving parts, they also eliminate tailpipe emissions at the farm level.

The standard was framed following a request from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Mechanisation and Technology Division, with inputs from tractor manufacturers, testing agencies, research bodies and technical experts.