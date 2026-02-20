BIS & IIT-Indore hold workshop to boost standardisation, research scholars’ participation in formulating standards

Indore: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Indore, organised a one-day BIS-Academia workshop on February 11, 2026 to promote standardisation and boost research scholars’ participation in formulating Indian Standards.

Chief Guest Chandan Bahl, Deputy Director General (International Relations), BIS, inaugurated a BIS Corner and a Student Chapter at IIT Indore in the presence of Director Prof. Suhas S. Joshi. The BIS Corner aims to provide students and researchers easier access to Indian Standards and quality resources.

Speakers underscored the role of standards in solving real-world problems and called for greater stakeholder involvement, including mandatory reference to Indian Standards in academic projects. BIS officials also encouraged students to undertake pre-standardisation and case studies for industry exposure.

The event featured poster presentations by research scholars, a showcase of BIS initiatives at IIT Indore, and prize distribution for quiz winners. Around 400 faculty members, students, start-up founders and officials attended. Mpost