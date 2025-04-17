BIS holds its Annual Convention of Standardisation Chairs

New Delhi: To strengthen collaboration between the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and its MoU partner institutes, BIS held its Annual Convention of Standardisation Chairs and Nodal Faculties of MoU Partner Institutions in Indore recently.

The convention aimed to foster academic engagement in the standardisation ecosystem.

In his inaugural address, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS reflected on the remarkable journey of collaboration with MoU partner institutes.

He urged stakeholders to leverage the MoU framework more effectively by integrating Indian Standards into the teaching and learning process, organising workshops and exposure visits, and encouraging students to engage with real-world industrial applications.

He stated, “This partnership is a shared national mission to embed a culture of quality and standardisation across academia.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support innovative initiatives and emphasised that this collaboration is vital for India’s future readiness in a complex and competitive global economy.

The convention was attended by representatives from 58 partner institutions.

Five MoU partner institutes— IIT Roorkee, SSEC Chennai, NIT Jalandhar, SVCE Chennai, and PSNACET Dindigul—were recognised for their outstanding performance in executing various activities related to BIS as outlined in the MoU.

In just three years, Bureau of Indian Standards has added over 100 partner institutions to expand the standardization ecosystem.

With more than 500 student internships planned for the 2025-26 academic year and regular interactions between BIS officers and academic stakeholders, this initiative is rapidly evolving into a robust collaborative platform for embedding standardisation into the core of academic learning, research, and

innovation.