Birla Corporation Q1 profit jumps to Rs 119.57 crore, revenue rises 12%

new delhi: The M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported an over three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 119.57 crore in the June quarter of FY26, helped by improved cement sales, lower operating cost and a turnaround in its jute business.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 32.62 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Birla Corporation said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Birla Corporation’s revenue from operations was up 12.04 per cent to Rs 2,454.22 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 2,190.37 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the reporting quarter, Birla Corporation’s consolidated EBITDA grew 38 per cent to Rs 379 crore.

“The growth in EBITDA was the result of improved cement sales, lower operating cost and a turnaround in jute,” it said.

Total expenses of Birla Corporation was at Rs 2,308.78 crore, up 6.71 per cent year-on-year.

Birla Corporation’s revenue from cement business was up 10.4 per cent to Rs 2,341.86 crore in the June quarter.

Its sales volume was up 9.36 per cent to 4.79 million tonnes (mt). “The Cement Division’s operating profit margin for the quarter was at 14.7 per cent compared to 12.5 per cent in the same period last year. Combined with flat prices, the Cement Division’s profitability for the June quarter was impacted by extended maintenance shutdowns,” it said.

Revenue from the jute segment was up 62.85 per cent to Rs 112.47 crore.

The Jute Division had a “significant turnaround in the June quarter with a Rs 6.4 crore cash profit against a loss of Rs 3.9 crore in the same period last year, driven by a strong growth in sales, both in domestic and overseas markets”, the company said.

The division registered a 63 per cent year-on-year growth in local sales, and 133 per cent growth in exports in value terms. The total income of Birla Corporation, which includes other income, was at Rs 2,486.16 crore, up 12.62 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,380.95 on BSE, down 8.66 per cent from the previous

close.