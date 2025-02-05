Birla Corporation posts net profit of `31 crore in Dec quarter of FY25

Kolkata: Birla Corporation Ltd on Tuesday declared financial results for third quarter and nine months of FY25. The company reported net profit of Rs 31 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 109 crore in same quarter of previous fiscal. For nine months of FY25 the net profit stood at Rs 39 crore against Rs 227 crore in the year ago period.

The cash profit for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 180 crore against Rs 298 crore in Q3 FY24. For April-December FY25 the company reported cash profit of Rs 479 crore against Rs 736 crore in the year ago period.

The EBITDA stood at Rs 263 crore in Q3FY25 against Rs 395 crore in Q3 FY24. In nine months of FY25 the company reported EBITDA of Rs733 crore against Rs 1,025 crore in the year ago period.

The company reported revenue of Rs 2,272 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 2,327 crore in same period of FY24. For nine months of FY25 the company reported revenue of Rs 6,449 crore against Rs 7,062 crore in April-December of FY24.

The Cement Division’s EBITDA per ton for the December quarter at Rs 569 represents a sequential growth of 23.4 per cent while being down 37 per cent year-on-year. The Division’s operating profit margin for the quarter was at 12 per cent (17 per cent a year ago) against 9.8 per cent in the three months till September. The Company has also been steadily scaling up the use of renewable power, which accounted for 26 per cent of the total power consumed during the December quarter, against 25 per cent in the previous quarter. In January, RCCPL’s Maihar unit has concluded a pact to source from an external supplier 12 MW of wind-solar hybrid power. By the end of Q3FY25, renewables will contribute almost 45 per cent of Maihar’s total power needs.

Jute: The performance of the Jute division was impacted by a drop in govt orders and higher raw material and conversion costs. This resulted in the Division reporting a cash loss of Rs 4.60 crore for the December quarter. However, the Division registered a 108 per cent jump in overseas sales of value-added products during Q3FY25.