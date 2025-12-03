Biomoneta Research gets US FDA nod for medical air cleaners

Bengaluru: Biomoneta Research Pvt Ltd announces it has received US FDA 510(k) Class II clearance for the Biomoneta Avata Rx Medical Recirculating Air Cleaner.

The clearance marks a major milestone in the company’s decade-long R&D journey and enables Biomoneta to enter the US and healthcare market with its globally patented ZeBox technology.

The Avata Rx system is built on Biomoneta’s proprietary ZeBox platform, which represents a fundamentally different approach to air decontamination compared to conventional systems. Instead of relying on HEPA filters, UV radiation, or ozone-based chemical processes, ZeBox employs nanomaterials and advanced power electronics to extract naturally charged microbes from the air through a non-ionizing electric field. These microbes are then captured on engineered microbicidal surfaces, where they are eliminated.

Independent third party laboratory testing and published research have demonstrated more than 99.9999% efficacy in eliminating airborne pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, H1N1, and even Mycobacterium tuberculosis.