‘Biogas sector gets investment commitments of `200 cr at RenewX 2025’

New Delhi: The biogas sector has received investment commitments of more than Rs 200 crore at renewable energy exhibition RenewX 2025, industry body Indian Biogas

Association said on

Sunday.

The three-day expo was held at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam from April 23 to 25.

The event, organised by Informa Markets, saw investment commitments of Rs 200 crore through various MoUs (memorandum of understandings) in the biogas industry, Indian Biogas

Association (IBA) said in a statement.

RenewX brought together stakeholders from across the bioenergy, solar, wind, energy storage, and management sectors, offering a platform for strategic collaborations and progressive discussions.

With a focus on bioenergy innovations, sustainable partnerships, and policy dialogue, the bioenergy sector attracted strong interest from industry, professionals, investors, and policymakers, the statement said.