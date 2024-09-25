BiofuelCircle launches ‘parali se ujjawal bhavishya’ initiative, deploys 40+ machines to empower rural India

LUCKNOW: Biofuel Circle has taken a significant step towards empowering rural India by launching the ‘Parali Se Ujjawal Bhavishya’ initiative, aimed at turning agricultural waste into a source of wealth for farmers. The company has deployed over 40 digitally networked machines, including balers, rakers, and slashers procured from global agricultural equipment provider Maschio Gaspardo. These machines will streamline field clearing and promote biomass entrepreneurship, mitigating the environmental hazards of traditional farming methods such as stubble burning.



The fleet was inaugurated at the Ramnagar Biomass Bank™️ in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, with over 100 farmers and industry partners in attendance. This initiative is part of BiofuelCircle’s broader mission to establish Biomass Banks across rural India. These banks will aggregate stubble from local farms, and an estimated 30,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of stubble is expected to be collected from 25,000 acres of farmland, involving 5,000 farmers across 30 villages in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers will have the opportunity to rent their tractors through BiofuelCircle’s platform, operate equipment, and earn additional income during the parali season. Additionally, the locally established warehouses will provide year-round employment opportunities, creating a new rural economy around biomass collection and storage.

Manish Kapoor, Vice President of BiofuelCircle, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “This will save 30,000 MT of stubble from being burnt while creating new economic opportunities for local farmers.”

Suhas Baxi, Co-Founder and CEO of BiofuelCircle, emphasised the role of technology in ensuring the timely and efficient collection of stubble. "With telematics, GPS, and our cloud-based platform, we are creating an organised framework for collection, logistics, and storage at scale,” Baxi added.

BiofuelCircle’s initiative is a critical step towards creating sustainable agricultural practices, reducing environmental impact, and fostering economic empowerment in rural India.