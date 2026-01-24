Bihar’s power discoms get ‘A’ Grade in national ratings released by PFC

New Delhi: Both power distribution companies of Bihar — North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) — have been awarded ‘A’ Grade in the 14th Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities, released by Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) under the framework approved by the Ministry of Power. The achievement marks a significant milestone in Bihar’s power sector reform journey.

The improved ratings place Bihar’s DISCOMs among the better-performing utilities at the national level, reflecting sustained improvement in financial discipline, operational efficiency, governance standards, and consumer-focused initiatives.

Expressing his happiness over the department’s achievement at the national level, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s power distribution companies are continuously improving their operational efficiency and performance while ensuring uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to the general public.”

Commenting on the achievement, the Energy Secretary cum CMD, BSPHCL Manoj Kumar Singh said: “The ‘A’ Grade secured by both NBPDCL and SBPDCL in the Integrated Rating is an encouraging validation of the sustained efforts being made across Bihar’s power distribution sector. Focused interventions in operational efficiency, financial discipline, digital initiatives, and consumer-centric service delivery have begun to yield tangible results. We remain committed to further strengthening governance, improving reliability and quality of supply, and enhancing consumer experience through continued reforms and technology-driven solutions. Our endeavour will be to sustain this momentum and progressively position Bihar’s DISCOMs among the top-performing utilities in the country.”