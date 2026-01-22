Bihar’s NBPDCL bags Gold Award from AIDA

New Delhi: North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) has been ranked the best power distribution company in India, receiving a Gold Award for “Improvement in Consumer Satisfaction in Digital Payments” from the All India Discom Association (AIDA). The award was presented at the Electricity Distribution Industry Conference (EDICON) 2026 in New Delhi by Union Power minister Manohar Lal to Energy Secretary and Bihar State Power Distribution CMD Manoj Kumar Singh.

Commending Bihar’s Energy department, the Union minister highlighted the state’s progress in reducing AT&C losses and improving the financial health of distribution companies.

Manoj Kumar Singh said: “Smart meters can be used not only for revenue collection but also for strengthening operational efficiency and providing better services to consumers through analysis of the data obtained from them.”

He noted that the state began installing prepaid smart meters in 2023 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In 2021, both distribution companies in Bihar were operating at a loss, but by 2025, improvements in digital payments, smart meter deployment, and service delivery had enabled them to become profitable.

NBPDCL Managing Director Rahul Kumar said that the award reflects Bihar’s commitment to digital empowerment, transparency, and consumer-centric services.