Bihar to develop more industrial areas, will acquire 10K acre of land in next fiscal: Dy CM

Patna: The Bihar government acquired 8,000 acre of land in the current financial year for developing industrial areas and would obtain another 10,000 acre next fiscal to attract investment in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Bihar Business Connect 2024, he said the NDA government in the state was taking several steps to boost investments.

“In the current financial year, departments concerned have acquired 8,000 acre of land for developing industrial areas in different parts of the state. The government is now preparing to acquire an additional 10,000 acre in the coming financial year for the purpose,” Choudhary, who holds the Finance portfolio, said.

“The Department of Industries in association with several other concerned wings of the state government is providing an enabling eco-system for the overall industrial development of Bihar through appropriate policy interventions,” he added.

Choudhary said that in addition to the efforts being made by the state government, the Centre was working to connect 10 “smaller and unconnected” areas in Bihar by air.

Four expressways are also being developed in the state and it would be a game changer for industrial development,

he said.