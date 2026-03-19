Bihar showcases investment potential at Bharat Electricity Summit

New Delhi: Bihar showcased its growing strength as an investment destination in the power sector while participating as the ‘Focus State’ at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 held at Yashobhoomi in the national capital.

The state presented its policy framework, infrastructure growth and future plans, drawing strong interest from investors, industry leaders and global delegates. The Bihar pavilion emerged as a key attraction during the summit, where officials held extensive discussions with stakeholders on potential collaborations and upcoming projects. International participation further boosted the state’s profile, with representatives from multiple countries and institutions expressing interest in Bihar’s evolving energy ecosystem and policy initiatives.

Bihar’s pitch is backed by significant progress in the power sector over the past two decades.

The state’s power availability has risen from less than 700 MW in 2005 to meeting demand exceeding 8,700 MW. It now provides near round-the-clock electricity across urban and rural areas, covering over 2.2 crore consumers.

Infrastructure expansion has played a crucial role in this transformation. Transmission capacity has increased nearly twenty-fold, while the distribution network has grown more than five times.

The number of grid substations has risen from 45 to 175, along with a substantial increase in transformers, strengthening the state’s capacity to support industrial growth.

Operational efficiency has also improved, with distribution companies reporting a profit of over Rs 2,000 crore in FY25. AT&C losses have declined below the national average, and both DISCOMs have secured ‘A’ ratings.

Digital initiatives have further enhanced efficiency, with over 8.7 million smart prepaid meters installed, alongside advanced ERP systems, integrated dashboards and centralized command centres.