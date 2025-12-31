Bihar govt commissions 1st phase of Rs 2,800 cr Kajra Solar Project

New Delhi: In a major boost to Bihar’s renewable energy plans, the first phase of the Rs 2,800 crore Kajra Solar Power Plant in Bihar has been commissioned, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Bihar government is setting up the project in the Lakhisarai district to increase the share of clean energy in its overall energy consumption.

Under the first phase, a 185 MW solar power plant along with a 254 MW- hour battery energy storage system has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,810 crore.

A transmission line and a transformer facility have been successfully energised for power evacuation, Bihar Energy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Singh, who is also the Chairman & Managing Director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd, said the solar plant can supply uninterrupted electricity for 4 to 5 hours during peak hours through the battery energy storage system.

In the second phase, a 116 MW solar plant, along with a 241 MW-hour battery energy storage system, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,055 crore.

The department aims to commission the entire project by January 2027. After completion of the project, the total capacity of Kajra Solar Power Plant will be 301 MW and the total battery energy storage system capacity will be 495 megawatt-hours.