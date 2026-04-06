‘Bihar govt aims to attract `50L cr investments in 5 years’

Patna: Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Monday said the state government aims to attract investments to the tune of Rs 50 lakh crore and generate one crore employment over the next five years.

He asserted that industrial development has been accorded top priority under the government’s ‘Saat Nischay’ programme.

“A total of 747 investment proposals worth Rs 17,217 crore were received by the department in the 2025-26 financial year, and 317 investors were allotted 404 acres of land through the Bihar Industrial Development Authority,” Jaiswal told reporters here.

The Integrated Manufacturing City (IMC) in Gaya Ji, textile and bag manufacturing cluster in Muzaffarpur, mega food park at Damodarpur, multi-modal logistics park and proposed Fintech City in Patna’s Fatuha locality were among the major industrial projects initiated by the department in the last one year, he said.

The minister said 13,343 acres of land across 24 districts were approved for industrial projects during the last fiscal year, while 1,670 acres have been acquired for the IMC in Gaya Ji, which is part of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project.

According to a statement issued by the department, 109 startups registered themselves in 2025-26, and the government supported 1,652 ventures, including 242 women-led start-ups, by disbursing Rs 92.2 crore.

During 2025-26, loans exceeding Rs 468 crore were disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, with cumulative figure surpassing Rs 1,345 crore, it said.

Jaiswal said that under Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, Rs 3,242 crore assistance was provided to 44,179 beneficiaries during 2025-26, and over 6.5 lakh applications have been received so far in the current fiscal.

He also said that the banking sector has been urged to lend more to the entrepreneurs of Bihar.