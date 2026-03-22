Bihar DISCOMs mark major national achievement in power distribution performance

New Delhi: Bihar’s power distribution sector has achieved a major national milestone in the latest perfor-mance assessments released by the Ministry of Power in association with REC Limited, reflecting a strong and sustained transformation in operational efficiency and consumer service delivery.

North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) has been awarded an ‘A’ rating in the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), demonstrating strong performance in key consumer-centric parameters such as reliability, billing efficiency, and grievance redressal.

In a significant national achievement, the Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) Report has placed NBPDCL among the top 5 state-owned DISCOMs in the country, while South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) has secured the 13th position among state-owned DISCOMs, highlighting Bihar’s growing presence among the top-performing power utilities in India.

Managing Director, NBPDCL, Rahul Kumar, stated that this achievement reflects the dedicated efforts of the entire team and the NBPDCL strong focus on execution at the field level. He highlighted that improvements in billing and collection efficiency, along with rapid deployment of smart prepaid meters and technology-driven monitoring, have significantly strengthened performance, and reaf-firmed the commitment to delivering reliable and

consumer-friendly services.

Managing Director, SBPDCL, Mahendra Kumar, stated that the ranking reflects the steady progress made by SBPDCL in improving operational performance and service delivery. He emphasized that con-tinued focus on system strengthening, consumer services, and technology adoption will further en-hance performance in the coming years.

Energy Secretary, Government of Bihar and CMD, BSPHCL, Manoj Kumar Singh, stated that the improved performance in national rankings highlights the structural transformation underway in Bihar’s power distribution sector. He noted that a combination of policy-driven reforms, technology adoption, and strong institutional mechanisms has significantly improved operational efficiency and consumer satisfaction, and reaffirmed the commitment to building a future-ready power distribution ecosystem.

Energy Minister, Government of Bihar, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, stated that this recognition reflects the State Government’s continuous efforts towards ensuring reliable, affordable, and con-sumer-centric power supply to all sections of society. He emphasized that the Government remains committed to strengthening service delivery, enhancing transparency, and leveraging technology to improve the overall consumer experience across the State.

The CSRD framework evaluates 66 distribution utilities across the country based on consumer service parameters including operational reliability, connections and services, metering and billing efficiency, and grievance redressal mechanisms. The DUR framework provides a comprehensive assessment of utilities based on financial sustainability, operational efficiency, infrastructure readiness, and future preparedness, serving as a national benchmark for performance improvement.

The top rankings achieved by Bihar DISCOMs reflect the impact of sustained reform measures undertaken in recent years, including strengthening of billing and collection efficiency, significant reduction in AT&C losses, large-scale deployment of smart prepaid meters, digitalisation of utility operations, and focused efforts towards improving consumer service delivery.