Bhutan King commends Adani’s Mundra, Khavda projects

New Delhi: A high-level delegation from Bhutan led by its King and the Prime Minister on Tuesday visited Adani Group’s flagship infrastructure project sites at Mundra and Khavda as part of their two-day visit to Gujarat.

“Immensely grateful to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Hon. @PMBhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay for visiting Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. “Deeply inspired by Bhutan’s vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. We are excited about doing our part to foster collaboration with the Land of the Thunder Dragon for a sustainable and greener future,” group chairman Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

The primary aim of their visit was to explore extensive collaboration opportunities with the Adani Group across multiple sectors, sources said.

In Mundra, Adani Group operates India’s largest commercial port, while at Khavda it is developing the world’s largest renewable energy park. Demonstrating its prowess in executing and developing large-scale projects, the conglomerate flagship Mundra Port & SEZ transformed a barren wasteland at Mundra into the country’s leading port and a major industrial hub. In line with its commitment to the green energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions, the group is now developing the world’s largest energy park at Khavda, Gujarat, transforming barren land into a hub of clean and affordable energy. Bhutan is aiming to collaborate on the group’s expertise in developing mega-scale infrastructure projects. During discussions, key areas of mutual interest highlighted included hydropower, transmission lines, urban development such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City, the cement industry, green hydrogen, and renewable energy, sources said. The Adani Group has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Druk Green Power Company (DGPC) for the development of the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydropower Project.

DGPC officials also accompanied the King on his visit to Adani’s sites. This initiative is pivotal as hydropower plays a crucial role in Bhutan’s economy, contributing significantly to its GDP and export revenues. Bhutan exports a substantial portion of its generated electricity to India, helping meet India’s energy needs.