Bhupender Gupta takes charge as Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC

Faridabad: Bhupender Gupta on Thursday assumed charge as Chairman & MD of NHPC Ltd at the Corporate Office, Faridabad. He also holds additional charge as CMD of SJVN Ltd. An electrical engineer with an MBA in Operations Management, Gupta brings over 34 years of experience, including 31 years in power CPSUs. He began his CPSU career with SJVN in 1995, contributing to commissioning of the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri project and serving on deputation at Bhutan’s Tala Hydropower Project. He later held leadership roles in REC, its subsidiaries, Punatsangchhu Authority, and THDCIL. Gupta has played a key role across hydro, thermal, and renewable projects.