BHEL posts 10% rise in revenue & PAT of `448 cr

New Delhi: In FY 2022-23, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has sustained the momentum achieved in the previous fiscal, ending the year with significant traction in growth drivers.

During the year, BHEL recorded revenue from operations of Rs 23,365 crore, up 10 per cent over the previous year. The company achieved a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 450 crore, and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 448 crore with continued focus on cost control and prudent resource management.

Notably, BHEL’s strategic shift towards project-centric operations and focus on optimising project execution over the last four years has paid rich dividends. The company’s construction tonnage in projects across the country has shot up by a massive 100 per cent in FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2019-20, showcasing the increase in pace and efficiency of project execution. Liquidity has been maintained due to improved execution focus with realisation from current year billing going up from 59 per cent to 86 per cent over the past 4 years.

During the year, BHEL commissioned 1,580 MW of power generating equipment, in addition to synchronising captive/solar projects of 298 MW. With this, the company’s global installed power generating capacity has gone up to 195 GW.