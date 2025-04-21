BHEL logs 19% revenue growth at Rs 27,350 crore in last financial year

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Sunday posted a 19 per cent on-year growth in revenue at Rs 27,350 crore for the FY25.

The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to Rs 92,534 crore, a company statement said.

With this, BHEL’s total order book at the end of FY 2024–25 stood at Rs 1,95,922 crore, it stated.

According to the statement, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) registered a revenue of Rs 27,350 crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2024–25, marking a robust growth of around 19 per cent over the previous year.

The company stated that in the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs 81,349 crore.

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth Rs 11,185 crore, reflecting the company’s diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, it stated.

On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency.

With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL entered FY 2025–26 with strong momentum, it stated.

The company remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value.