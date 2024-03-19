BHEL bags 1,600 MW thermal project order from NTPC

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged an order for setting up 1,600 MW Singrauli Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (STPP) Stage-III from NTPC. The plant will be set up adjacent to the existing 2,000 MW thermal power station (TPS) at Singrauli in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, BHEL said in a statement.

Set up by BHEL in 1982, Singrauli TPS was NTPC’s first power plant in the state. The machines installed earlier by BHEL at Singrauli have been performing exceedingly well since commissioning, it said. According to the statement, under International Competitive Bidding, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has bagged an order from NTPC for setting up the 2x800 MW Singrauli Supercritical Thermal Power Plant Stage-III on Engineering, Procurement & Construction basis.