Bharti Airtel March quarter profit rises 5-fold to Rs 11,022 crore

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel posted about a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,022 crore in the March 2025 quarter, mainly due to the tariff hike impact and one-time gain on tax benefits.

Bharti Airtel had posted net profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) of Rs 2,071.6 crore a year ago.

During the reported quarter, Bharti Airtel received favourable orders in certain tax-related matters, which helped it with a one-time tax benefit of around Rs 5,913 crore. The company’s revenue from operations grew 27 per cent to Rs 47,876.2 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 37,599.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter, it said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel India’s standalone revenue in the March quarter grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 36,735 crore against Rs 31,851.5 crore. The growth for company came as it benefited from the tariff hike, which was announced in July last year.

“India revenues for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 at Rs 36,735 crore, increased by 28.8 per cent YoY. Mobile revenues grew 20.6 per cent YoY, led by tariff repair and our relentless focus on premiumise the portfolio and winning quality customers,” the company said in a statement.

The average revenue per user — a key matrix of a telco’s business — grew about 17 per cent to Rs 245 during the quarter from Rs 209 a year earlier.