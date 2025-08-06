Bharti Airtel June quarter net profit jumps 43% to `5,948 crore

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 5,947.9 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 mainly on account of growth in India and Africa business.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,160 crore attributable to owners of parents in the same period a year ago.

Bharti Airtel’s earning before interest and taxes in India increased by 54 per cent on account of an improvement in customer mix, including an increase in post-paid subscribers.

The company’s Africa operations during the quarter posted a five-fold jump in net profit to $156 million from $31 million on year-over-year (YoY) basis.

Consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 28.4 per cent to Rs 49,463 crore during the reporting quarter from Rs 38,506.4 crore in the June quarter of the last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We delivered another quarter of consistent growth, with consolidated revenues at Rs 49,463 crores growing 3.3 per cent on a sequential basis. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.3 per cent sequentially. Africa reported solid performance with 6.7 per cent growth in constant currency,” Bharti Airtel, Vice-Chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel’s India revenue increased by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 37,585 crore.

India operations average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine a telecom operator’s growth, in India increased to Rs 250 during the quarter under review compared to Rs 211 in the same period a year ago.

“India Mobile business recorded a sequential growth of 2.9 per cent, driven by continued focus on portfolio premiumization and an additional day in the quarter. We added about 4 million smartphone data customers and maintained an industry-leading Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Rs 250 for the Q1 of FY26,” Vittal said.

Bharti Airtel’s total customer base grew by 6.7 per cent on YoY basis to 60.5 crore in June 2025 quarter from 59 crore a year ago. India customer base of the company grew by 6.6 per cent to 43.6 crore from 40.9 crore on YoY basis driven by mobile subscribers which grew 2.3 per cent to 36.27 crore during the reported on YoY basis.

“We have further fortified our leadership in the postpaid segment, maintaining momentum with net additions of 0.7 million customers in Q1, FY’26, bringing our total customer base to 26.6 million,” the statement said.

Airtel said that the company’s share in the smartphone data customers also experienced sustained growth, with an increase of 2.13 crore users, reflecting an 8.2 per cent YoY rise. The mobile data consumption on Airtel’s India network increased by 13.4 per cent to 26.9 GB per customer per month.

The customer base of Airtel’s Home Services segment, which includes fixed broadband services, grew 37.7 per cent on YoY basis to 1.09 crore but the ARPU in the segment declined by 6.1 per cent to Rs 537 in June 2025 quarter.

Bharti Airtel capex reduced by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 7,273.4 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

The net debt of the company increased by 2.1 per cent to Rs 1.91 lakh crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1.87 lakh crore in the June 2024 quarter.