Bharti Airtel Dec qtr net profit rises over five-fold to `16,134 cr

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported more than five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,134.6 crore boosted by consolidation of the Indus Tower business and benefits of tariff hikes flowing into the quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,876.4 crore in the year-ago period. India’s second-largest telecom company posted quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 45,129.3 crore, about 19 per cent higher than Rs 37,899.5 crore it posted in the year-ago period.

“Bharti Airtel posts consolidated quarterly revenues of Rs 45,129 crore – up 19.1 per cent YoY driven by strong underlying momentum in India, sustained constant currency growth in Africa and Indus Tower Ltd consolidation effective November 19, 2024,” the company said in a statement.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key financial performance metric, rose to Rs 245 in the December quarter from Rs 208 in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel said that its India business posted a 24.6 per cent YoY increase to Rs 34,654 crore in the December quarter backed by residual flow through the impact of tariff repair in the mobile segment, and strong momentum in Homes business and the impact of Indus Towers consolidation.

The company posted a net exceptional gain of Rs 7,545.6 crore comprising a gain of Rs 14,322.5 crore arising from business combination of Indus, according to the company filing.

Bharti Airtel also recorded net foreign exchange gain of Rs 1,193.6 crore due to currency appreciation in group subsidiaries and Rs 128.5 crore on account of input tax credit on passive infrastructure services.

The company’s net income before exceptional items was Rs 5,514 crore.

Commenting on the performance of the company, Bharti Airtel, Vice-Chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal said, “Indus Towers consolidation is effective this quarter. India revenue (excluding Indus) grew by 4.8 per cent sequentially. India mobile delivered strong performance led by residual flow-through of tariff repair and underlying levers of premiumization. We reported another quarter of industry leading ARPU growth to reach Rs 245.”

The company along with its private peers had increased tariffs in the range of 10-21 per cent from July onwards.

Airtel reported a total customer base of around 57.7 crore across 15 countries during the quarter of which around 41.4 crore were in India.

The India customer base of Bharti Airtel grew 4.2 per cent from 39.7 crore in the December quarter of last year.

Mobile data consumption on the company’s network increased by 23.2 per cent on YoY basis to 24.5 GB per month per customer.

Bharti Airtel consolidated capex during the quarter was Rs 9,161 crore comprising

Rs 7,980 crore that the company invested in India business.