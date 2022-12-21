Bharti Airtel buys about 8% stake in Lemnisk

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake of around 8 per cent in Lemnisk under its startup accelerator programme for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Tuesday. Bengaluru-based Lemnisk offers real-time marketing automation and secure Customer Data Platform capable of orchestrating one-to-one personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at scale that increases conversions, retention and growth for enterprises. "We are delighted to welcome Lemnisk into the Airtel startup accelerator programme and be a part of our digital innovation engine. We see great potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk we aim to create world's largest CDP platform. Lemnisk's real-time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points," Airtel Digital CEO Adarsh Nair said.