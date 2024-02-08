Bharatgas unveils ‘Pure for Sure’ aimed at eradicating last-mile delivery inefficiencies

Mumbai: In an innovative step towards transforming LPG delivery experience, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced the launch of “Pure for Sure”. This initiative, inaugurated by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at IEW 2024 in Goa, aimed to eradicate last-mile delivery inefficiencies.

Expanding its distinctive “Pure for Sure” initiative from the Retail Business, BPCL is set to provide Quality & Quantity assurance in LPG cylinders directly at the customer’s doorstep, a first-of-its-kind service in the nation. At the core of “Pure for Sure” in LPG lies its innovative tamper-proof seal, equipped with QR codes to ensure the integrity of the cylinder from the production plant to the customer’s possession.

Upon scanning the intact QR code, customers will witness a distinctive Pure for Sure pop-up accompanied by a signature tune, displaying essential details such as the gross weight of the cylinder at the time of filling. This empowers customers to authenticate their cylinder before accepting delivery, ensuring transparency and trust. Should any tampering occur, the QR code becomes unscannable, preventing delivery and ensuring the safety of the product.

G Krishnakumar, C&MD of BPCL, stated, “BPCL is proud to extend its Pure For Sure initiative, revolutionizing LPG service experience, bringing trust and assurance to our Bharatgas customers. This progress underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the LPG delivery ecosystem.”