Bharat steel conference ‘postponed’

New Delhi: The Steel ministry on Wednesday said a global steel conference, which was scheduled for April 16-17 in the national capital has been postponed due to disruption in international participation caused by the West Asia crisis.



In a statement, the ministry said: “In view of the evolving global situation, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, and the inconvenience and hardship being caused to stakeholders due to this situation, it has been decided to postpone Bharat Steel 2026 until further notice.”

The ministry said the decision has been taken in the larger interest of all stakeholders associated with the steel sector. Revised dates of the event will be announced in due course. Bharat Steel 2026 was scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Ministry of Steel appreciates the support, cooperation and interest shown by all stakeholders towards the event, as per the statement.