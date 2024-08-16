Bharat Petroleum unveils India’s first biofuel blend HFHSD bunker at Mumbai Port

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has set a new benchmark in the Indian maritime industry by launching first biofuel blend High Flash High Speed Diesel (HFHSD) bunker by an OMC at Mumbai Port. This pioneering initiative by BPCL underscores its unwavering commitment to green energy solutions and aligns with the global mandate to decarbonize the shipping sector.

As the maritime industry globally pivots towards reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental impact, BPCL’s introduction of the biofuel blend HFHSD bunker provides shipping companies with a cleaner, biodegradable alternative to traditional fuels. This initiative not only supports environmental sustainability but also strengthens BPCL’s position as a leader in the Indian bunkering market.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing), BPCL, remarked, “Today’s launch is a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Our Project Aspire, with its focus on green energy, is driving our efforts towards a cleaner future. This biofuel blend bunker is a significant step in that direction and positions BPCL as a global bunkering leader.”

BPCL has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the Indian bunkering sector, being the first to introduce IMO 2020 compliant bunker fuel in the country. With a strong presence along the Western coast, BPCL has become a trusted supplier of marine fuels.

The company’s foray into biofuel blends is part of a broader strategy to expand its portfolio of green bunker fuels, including LNG, hydrogen, and methanol, thereby staying ahead in the evolving energy landscape.