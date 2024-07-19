Bharat Petroleum reports net profit of `3,015 crore in Q1 FY25

New Delhi: The state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has recorded net profit of Rs 3,014.77 crore in Q1 FY25 against the profit of Rs 10,550.88 crore in the corresponding period of FY24.

The company has demonstrated growth by 3.22 per cent in achieving 13.16 MMT market sales in Q1 FY 2024-25 as against 12.75 MMT in Q1 of FY 2023-24.

The firm has reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,28,103.36 crore for the quarter April- June 2024 as compared to Rs 1,28,256.65 crore in the corresponding comparative quarter.

The company maintained a healthy gross refining margins (GRM) for the period Apr - Jun 2024 was $7.86/bbl Vs $12.64/bbl in the corresponding comparative period.

The firm reported EBITDA for Q1 FY2024-25 at Rs 6,156.28 crore as compared to Rs 16,301.77 crore in corresponding quarter of FY2023-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.81 per cent in current quarter of FY25 against 12.71 per cent in Q1 FY24.

Debt-Equity ratio of the company as on June 30, 2024 was at 0.19x (as against 0.45x as on June 30, 2023).