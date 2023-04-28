Bharat Petroleum receives 2 prestigious awards

Mumbai/Kochi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is proud to announce that its Kochi Refinery has been awarded the prestigious Gold medal at this year’s National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC), while the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) recognised its unwavering commitment to energy conservation and achieving a Net Zero future during the inaugural function of SAKSHAM 2023.

The Kochi Refinery’s exceptional performance and commitment to safety, effective leadership, and other parameters have been widely recognised by the International Research Institute of Manufacturing (IRIM). NAMC is a highly respected platform for evaluating the top manufacturing units in India and recognising excellence in non-conventional approaches and tailor-made strategies of organisations.

On behalf of BPCL, Ajith Kumar K, ED(KR), received the Gold medal at NAMC. The award is a testament to BPCL’s commitment to excellence and inspires the company to continue striving towards achieving greater heights in the manufacturing industry.

At the SAKSHAM 2023 event, PCRA recognised BPCL’s commitment to energy conservation and achieving a Net Zero future. Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) received the citation from Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment.

The event aimed to highlight the adverse health and environmental impacts of increasing carbon footprints and convince consumers to switch to

cleaner fuels.

In addition, during the event, Rameswar Teli reviewed BPCL’s Bharat Hi-Star Stove, which has a higher thermal efficiency of 74 per cent than the normal LPG stove available in the market.

Santosh Nivendkar, State Level Coordinator, Maharashtra, was also felicitated for conducting the maximum number of activities during the SAKSHAM campaign last year.

BPCL is committed to excellence in manufacturing competitiveness and energy conservation and will continue to strive towards achieving greater heights in these

areas.