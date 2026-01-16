Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 to be held from March 19 to 22 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi

New Delhi: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, a major global conference and exhibition for the power and electricity sector, will be held from March 19 to 22, 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal, who also unveiled the summit brochure and teaser film.

The four-day summit will be organised around the theme “Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally”. It aims to highlight India’s growing leadership in the global energy transition while addressing emerging challenges and opportunities across the electricity sector.

The event is expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, regulators, investors, innovators and experts from India and abroad to deliberate on the future of electricity and sustainable energy systems. It will focus on strengthening global cooperation, enabling cross-sector dialogue and fostering strategic partnerships. Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 will feature more than 50 high-level conference sessions, expert-led panel discussions, thematic pavilions and technology showcases covering the entire electricity and clean energy value chain. Over 500 exhibitors are expected to participate, with more than 25,000 attendees, including around 1,000 delegates and 300 speakers from across the world.

A key highlight of the summit will be a Buyer-Seller Meet aimed at accelerating partnerships and unlocking new business opportunities across the global power supply chain, while mobilising investments for clean electricity deployment.

Addressing the gathering, Manohar Lal said the summit reflects India’s resolve to shape the future of electricity systems, noting the shift from managing shortages to ensuring energy abundance, resilience and universal excellence. The event also marked the official launch of summit preparations, with participation from senior officials across ministries, regulatory bodies, state governments, industry associations and global stakeholders.