Bharat Electricity Summit 2026: Bihar showcases power sector transformation

New Delhi: The Government of Bihar hosted a dedicated state session titled “Powering Bihar’s Growth: Innovation, Inclusion & Investment” at Yashobhoomi, highlighting its progress in transforming the power sector and outlining an ambitious roadmap for sustainable growth. As a Focus State Partner at the summit, Bihar showcased significant improvements in the financial and operational performance of its power utilities. The session was attended by senior officials and industry leaders, including Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS, Secretary, Energy, Government of Bihar & CMD, BSPHCL and other key representatives from state utilities and the energy sector. The programme began with a welcome address by SBPDCL and BSPGCL Managing Director Mahendra Kumar, followed by a film on Bihar’s energy journey. A detailed presentation by Singh highlighted the sector’s turnaround, noting that the State Transmission Utility moved from a loss of Rs 342 crore in the financial year 2013-14 to a profit of Rs 2,004 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

The state has also witnessed a sharp rise in power demand, with peak demand exceeding 8,700 MW in FY26, reflecting improved supply and economic growth. Distribution companies have reduced AT&C losses to around 15.5 per cent, alongside gains in billing and collection efficiency. Bihar has emerged as a leader in smart prepaid metering, installing over 87 lakh meters to enhance transparency and revenue realisation. Looking ahead, the state aims to achieve 24 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and attract investments exceeding Rs 81,000 crore across the power value chain over the next five years. A panel discussion featuring industry leaders from organisations such as NTPC, Adani Group, ACME Solar, Secure Meters, Greenko and L&T explored investment opportunities and policy support. Participants expressed strong confidence in Bihar’s evolving energy ecosystem. Singh assured investors of a supportive regulatory environment, faster approvals and reduced project gestation periods, particularly under the tariff-based competitive bidding route. He also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to completing the rollout of remaining smart prepaid meters. The session concluded with a vote of thanks, reinforcing Bihar’s focus on innovation-driven, inclusive and investment-led growth in the energy sector.