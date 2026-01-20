Bharat Coking Coal lists on NSE with record retail participation

Mumbai: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) made a strong debut on the NSE on January 20, 2026, recording robust listing gains & unprecedented retail investor participation. The listing marks a defining moment for the market and one of the most notable PSU listings in recent years.

Unlike earlier public sector offerings, including some of the largest such as LIC, the BCCL issue witnessed entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 1,071 crore ($117.94 million) received over 90 lakh+ unprecedented retail investor applications, setting a new benchmark for investor engagement and subscription intensity. The issue’s robust oversubscription of nearly 143.85 times and its listing day premium of around 95 per cent clearly reflects the market’s strong appetite for quality PSUs. While LIC’s record-breaking scale captured the imagination of institutional investors, BCCL’s broad-based participation and retail enthusiasm demonstrate how India’s capital markets have deepened, with household investors showing growing confidence in government-backed enterprises.

The success of this listing reinforces NSE’s position as the preferred platform for PSU equity issuances and signals a renewed wave of opportunity for other non-listed PSUs to unlock value and access India’s vibrant capital markets.

The listing ceremony was attended by by Rupinder Brar, IRS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Navin Agarwal, Joint Secretary, DIPAM, Ministry of Finance, Mukesh Agrawal Director Finance, Coal India Ltd, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD&CEO, NSE, Dr. Harish Ahuja, Head PSD (Power & Carbon Markets), & Issuer Relationship, NSE.