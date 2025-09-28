Bengaluru to see 21% growth in housing sales in July-September at 16,840 units: PropEquity

New Delhi: Bengaluru’s housing market is showing strong momentum, with sales in the July-September 2025 quarter estimated to rise 21 per cent year-on-year to 16,840 units, up from 13,966 units a year ago, according to data from PropEquity.

During January-September 2025, housing sales in the city are projected to touch 49,559 units, higher than 46,392 units in the same period of 2024.

Developers expect the festive season to further accelerate demand in the fourth quarter, likely pushing the city’s annual sales beyond last year’s levels.

In 2024, Bengaluru’s housing sales fell to 61,116 units from 66,600 units in 2023. However, demand has been resilient, recovering strongly from the pandemic slump of 34,480 units in 2020.

Sales rebounded to 43,181 units in 2021 and surged to 60,391 units in 2022.

Industry leaders attribute this sustained demand to structural factors.

“Bengaluru’s residential boom is fundamentally driven by genuine homebuyers, which makes it exceptionally sustainable. The city’s role as a hub for multinationals and GCCs is spurring quality housing demand,” said Karishmah Siingh, President – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Sattva Group.

She added that many micro-markets are evolving into high-growth centres backed by better infrastructure and connectivity.

Sanjeevini Group Chairman and Founder, Umesh Gowda H.A, said end-users, particularly IT professionals and startup employees, dominate the market. Sowparnika Projects MD, Ramji Subramaniam, cited the thriving IT ecosystem, cosmopolitan culture, and favourable climate as key growth drivers.

Sterling Developers Director – Marketing, Anjana Sastri, noted that Bengaluru offers high rental yields in both residential and commercial segments, while strong job creation, infrastructure development, and cosmopolitan appeal continue to attract both end-users and investors.

For investors, plotted developments are gaining traction.

“With expanding city limits, infrastructure projects, and rising urbanisation, land values in growth corridors are steadily appreciating. Plotted developments and second-home farm plots are increasingly popular among the middle class,” said Rohit Maroo, Executive Director, ORA Realty.

While Bengaluru is outperforming, housing sales across India’s top nine cities are likely to dip 4 per cent in July-September 2025 to 1,00,370 units from 1,05,081 units a year ago, mainly due to weaker demand in Mumbai and Pune, PropEquity said.

PropEquity, operated by NSE-listed P.E Analytics Ltd, tracks over 1.7 lakh projects of more than 57,000 developers across 44 cities.