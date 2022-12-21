Bengal Chamber of Commerce organises 'Wellness Warriors'

New Delhi: An Army officer's contribution for the nation is unforgettable. To salute the spirit, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) has commenced "Wellness Warriors, "a felicitation Ceremony of Heroes of the Indian Armed Forces at the Air Force Auditorium in the presence The Naval Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy; Air Marshal Krishnaswamy Anantharaman, Air Officer In-charge Administration (AOA), Indian Air Force; Subir Chakraborty, President, The Bengal Chamber, and other dignitaries. Achievers from Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Army who have earned laurels for their extraordinary achievements have been felicitated at the programme at Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi on December 19, 2022.

The main objective of BCC&I behind organising this Three-fold Approach Initiative is to salute and acknowledge our nation's protectors who have sacrificed their foretimes to gift us the fruit of freedom. This initiative is focusing on the well-being of the retired Brave Hearts and their families and felicitates remarkable heroes who have earned laurels for their extraordinary talent.

The Three-fold Approach Initiative (Resettlement of Armed Forces Retirees; CSR Initiatives; "Wellness Warriors" aims Resettlement of Armed Forces Retirees. The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) in association with Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) has also organized a Job Meet for ex- servicemen for the first time in Eastern India.The aim behind this initiative was to provide an interface between Armed Forces Retirees & Principal Employees for ensuring their resettlement through dedicated Job Registration Meet, HR Heads Meet and other various opportunities for enhancing employability after their early retirement. Through the Job Fair out of 525, 126 Ex-Service Personnel got shortlisted for resettlement/job. As a part of the CSR initiative on December 19, 2022 BCC&I in collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable NGO recognised nine patrons towards their philanthropic contribution catering to the CSR need in India.

This Initiative was led by Jitendra Kumar, Chairperson, CSR and Corporate Governance Committee, The Bengal Chamber and Company Secretary & President (Legal & Corporate Affairs), Exide Industries Limited and Amitabh Shah, Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer, Yuva Unstoppable.