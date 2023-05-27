Benefits of admission to higher educational institutions: Reservation for candidates from economically weaker section introduced

kolkata: The state Higher Education department has introduced reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWSs) candidates. A gazette notification for the same has been issued by the department on Friday.



This is for the EWSs candidates who do not come within the purview of the West Bengal State Higher Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2013, to receive the benefits of admission to Higher Educational Institution.

While this rule was in place in Central institutions, it was reportedly not effective in state educational institutions.

This reservation will be effective as per the guidelines of the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

As per the guidelines, if the family income of a child is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, then they will be considered eligible for the reservation.

“Where necessary, in order to enable the Higher Educational Institutions to create the physical, academic and other infrastructure so as to cater to the increase in the number of seats, a maximum period of two years beginning with the academic session following the commencement of the Memorandum shall be allowed,” the notification stated, while adding that the extent of EWSs reservation will be limited for the academic session to ensure that the number of seats made available to EWSs does not reduce “the number and percentage of reservations provided for SC/ST/OBC categories.”

The notification also stated that a person belonging to EWS cannot be denied the right to compete for admission against an unreserved vacancy.