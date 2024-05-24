Benchmarks end lower after scaling record peaks intra-day

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new peaks on Friday in intraday deals before closing marginally lower due to profit booking in FMCG, IT and healthcare stocks.

A weak trend in global equities weighed on the sentiments, but renewed foreign capital inflows and stable crude oil prices in international markets supported the markets, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 7.65 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 75,410.39. During the day, it rallied 218.46 points or 0.28 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day high of 75,636.50.

The NSE Nifty breached the 23,000 mark for the first time in early trade.

During the day, the benchmark climbed 58.75 points or 0.25 per cent to hit its lifetime peak of 23,026.40. However, it pared all the gains and ended with a marginal decline of 10.55 points or 0.05 per cent at 22,957.10.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 4,19,99,274.85 crore ($5.05 trillion). The market capitalisation of listed companies on the NSE stood at Rs 416 lakh crore ($5.01 trillion).